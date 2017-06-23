Kevin George Races Ahead On New Cut 'Over'

Kevin George is still only 20 years old, but the Connecticut newcomer is already capturing global attention.

Early cuts spread like wildfire online, with his low-key jams matching downbeat arrangements to sumptuous R&B songwriting.

Each new release simply accelerates the hype, with Kevin George moving effortlessly into his own sphere.

New release 'Over' could be his best yet, an incessant, completely addictive return that refuses to pull its punches.

Openly emotive while being effortlessly stylish, it's reminiscent of those early Weeknd cuts or even some of those Majid Jordan tracks.

Really, though, Kevin George doesn't remind us of anyone else - an addictive, highly individual personality.

Check out 'Over' below.

