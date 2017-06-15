Kesha Embraces Abandon On 'Learn To Let Go'

When Kesha sings "I've been to hell and back..." on new single 'Learn To Let Go' she really, really means it.

But if music can offer a form of catharsis then her new single goes a long way to providing that.

A hymn to the power of emotional abandonment, the video for 'Learn To Let Go' opens with the singer playing a VHS of footage from her childhood.

The clip mirrors those childhood scenes, with Kesha rediscovering the simple pleasures that had been denied to her for so long.

It's fun but also rather powerful - directed by Isaac Ravishankara, you can check it out now.