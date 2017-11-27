KAPUTT's 'Feed My Son' Is Pop At Its Most Surreal

Glasgow's music scene is notoriously complex.

Bands and projects overlap, with part of the city's intense creativity lying in musicians being able to balance multiple commitments at one time.

KAPUTT is emblematic of this. In all, the group boast members of Spinning Coin, Breakfast MUFF, Hairband, The Bellybuttons, The Yawns and more, a multi-legged collective with a huge weight of experience.

Incoming release 'Demo 2017' will be released via Fuzzkill Records (order your copy HERE ), with KAPUTT also planning a select batch of live shows.

We're able to premiere 'Feed My Son', a bizarre, surreal piece of guitar pop with some added skronking saxophone.

The visuals are a real trip - tune in below.

