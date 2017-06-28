K Koke's 'Letter Back' Is Searingly Honest

K Koke has been left with something to prove.

Locked up in jail at a major point in his career, he was separated from his baby girl and questioned relentlessly about serious crimes - crimes he knew he had no involvement with.

Now released, he's able to move forward but those experiences, and the trauma around them, still haunt him.

New EP 'FFF Prison' reflects on these times, an attempt to move beyond them by expressing his feelings on record.

K Koke explains: "FFF was something I put together to try and show people the different experiences I went through round about the time I was locked up. Most of the songs are old but I felt reflected my experiences in jail, so made sense to put the project together and brand it a prison EP giving the fans a journey start to finish. Hence the FFF – Fighting For Freedom – seems like I’m always fighting for freedom."

New track 'Letter Back' is online now, and it's a searingly honest return, a soulful but gritty reflection on family, loss, and incarceration.

Tune in now.

