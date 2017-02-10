Julien Baker Shares 'Turn Out The Lights'

Julien Baker knows what she's doing.

Still barely in her 20s, everything the American artist places her name against feels wonderfully assured.

New album 'Turn Out The Lights' arrives on October 27th, and it's a beautifully etched return.

The title cut feels delicate yet also completely devastating, a sign that Julien can use small, intimate details to produce striking results.

Receiving a full video, it's another enthralling sign of what lies ahead.

Catch Julien Baker at the following shows:

November

6 Bristol The Lantern

7 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

8 Glasgow CCA

9 Dublin Whelans

10 London Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)

