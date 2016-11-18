JP Cooper Urges Mental Health Awareness On 'Closer'

Mental health issues can affect any one of us, at any time.

It doesn't matter if you're right or poor, physically fit or a couch potato - mental health issues spare no one.

JP Cooper has joined with CALM - the Campaign Against Living Miserably - for new video 'Closer', taken from his phenomenally successful debut album.

It's a moving watch. An exploration of the impact mental health issues can have on our lives, it's a bracing, moving watch.

He comments: "The amount of care and love that has gone into the making of this video has absolutely amazed me... I'm forever grateful for everybody involved. The video touches on struggles with loss, mental health issues and the complex dynamic of human relationships."

"With powerful performances from Nicholas Pinnock and Leanne Best, each person involved has poured so much of themselves into this. It truly is a piece of art and I'm proud to be a part of it. Please speak out if you are struggling."

Tune in now.

If any of the issues raised in this video are affecting you then please visit CALM's website.

