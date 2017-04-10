Joseph Chilliams Brings Wacky Lyrics To Life In 'Toothbrushes' Video

Ahead of joining his Pivot Gang crewmate Saba on his 'Bucket List' European Tour later this month, Joseph Chilliams is giving Clash the honour of premiering his brand new video ‘Toothbrushes’.

Taken from his debut album ‘Henry Church’ (derived from the English interpretation of Enrique Iglesias) the video demonstrates Chilliams’ ability to hide harsh truths in jest, an ability drawn from a juxtaposition of his oddball personality and a life growing up in Chicago.

Imagery in the Jay Caves-directed video can at first appear comical, however his deadpan raps offer up a deeper meaning.

“We wanted to play with the hook of the song and have a visual representation of it,” he explains. “‘When that window roll down and that AK come out,’ but it's some little kids with water guns doing a drive by.”

His dedication to bringing wacky lyrics to life even had Chilliams twerking in a church: “‘Toothbrushes’ is one of my favourite songs and a lot of people share the same sentiment,” he shrugs. “So I wanted to make sure the video was just as strong!”

Watch the video above, and catch Joseph Chilliams joining Saba on his European tour dates later this month…

Words: Grant Brydon

