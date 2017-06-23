JONES Shares 'Something Bout Our Love' Video

JONES has shared the powerful, beautifully stylised video for 'Something Bout Our Love'.

Each new release from the singer seems to take our breath away, and soulful return 'Something Bout Our Love' is no exception.

Out now, it's blessed with a beautiful vocal, one of JONES' most natural, most radiant to date.

Acclaimed creative director William Baker helms the video, a lucid treatise on the innate style within JONES' songwriting.

He explains: "JONES is a rare thing these days, an artist with such grace, elegance and poise. I was struck immediately by the angles of her face, her incredible posture and grace and just how classy, but also how timeless she is."

"I wanted the video to be timeless like it could be from the 80’s, 90’s or 00’s."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.