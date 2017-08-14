Joe Armon-Jones Shares 'Starting Today' Live Clip

The Brownswood office is a hive of activity.

It's the same East London building as Worldwide FM for a start, so there's all manner of guests popping past, all manner of DJs and musicians rolling through.

Down in the basement the team like to set up live sessions, shooting a few for use online.

Keyboard player Joe Armon-Jones is set to release his debut album through Brownswood later this year, and he dropped past their HQ for a live performance.

Setting up in the basement, he was able to relax into the performance, a louche, engrossing, continually improvisatory take on 'Starting Today'.

Tune in now.

Joe Armon-Jones will release solo album 'Starting Today' on May 4th.

