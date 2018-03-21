Jimothy Lacoste Reps Camden Town On 'Subway System'

Jimothy Lacoste writes about his life, about what he finds around him.

Representing Camden Town, the North London locale creeps into his work, the sights, sounds, and flavours of the streets.

New single 'Subway System' goes underground, picking apart London's social mores in a place many commuters spend huge chunks of their lives traversing.

It's a fun return, but also one unafraid to point out the capital's darker moments. At one point he says:

“Social anxiety, man that needs to die. Die out and dry out but it’s a London thing - why? When I go abroad, everyone says hi…”

The video was filmed - where else? - on the London underground, making plentiful use of Camden Town station.

Tune in below.

