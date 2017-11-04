Jesse Boykins III Gets Seductive On 'Earth Girls'

Jesse Boykins III is smooth like butter.
Matching neo-soul to 21st century production, his hip-hop leaning cuts have a raunchy physicality few can match.
So clearly the Chicago artist wasn't about to let Valentine's Day - that annual festival of romance and passion - get away from him.
The video for new cut 'Earth Girls' is online, a superbly stylish return that features a seductive playboy getting his comeuppance.
It's all fun and games, though, with the frisky clip presenting Jesse as the charming anti-hero we know and love.
A real heart-shaped bumper, you can check it out below.
