Jesse Boykins III Gets Seductive On 'Earth Girls'

Jesse Boykins III is smooth like butter.

Matching neo-soul to 21st century production, his hip-hop leaning cuts have a raunchy physicality few can match.

So clearly the Chicago artist wasn't about to let Valentine's Day - that annual festival of romance and passion - get away from him.

The video for new cut 'Earth Girls' is online, a superbly stylish return that features a seductive playboy getting his comeuppance.

It's all fun and games, though, with the frisky clip presenting Jesse as the charming anti-hero we know and love.

A real heart-shaped bumper, you can check it out below.

