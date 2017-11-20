Jarami Share Super-Slick 'Hear This' Video

Swedish production duo Jarami have shared the super-slick video for 'Hear This'.

The single is a thrilling piece of future-funk, a delirious pop nugget that retains a physical impact.

Out now, it finds the Swedish duo - whose previous credits include work with Frank Ocean - surging ahead, deftly occupying their own ground.

The full visuals for 'Hear This' are online now, and it matches an intricate dance routine to their ever-evolving pop nous.

It's a super clip, too, the sheer enthusiasm of the dancers matching the delirious invention of Jarami's music.

Tune in now.

