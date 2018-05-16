James Smith Is A Teen Prodigy

James Smith started writing songs as a kid, channelling the hectic experiences of adolescence into song by fragile song.

Gradually his confidence grew, and that initial trickle turned into a flood - until he was signed to a major label at the tender age of 17.

Still only 19 years old, new single 'Little Love' is his first official release, and the it's the first sign of his debut EP which drops on June 1st.

It's a plea for tenderness in an increasingly cynical world, a soulful pop-etched paean that carries a precocious energy.

We've first play of the visuals, and they underline the sheer potential inherent in his songwriting. Tune in below.

