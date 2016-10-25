James Holden & The Animal Spirits Share 'The Animal Spirits' Clip

James Holden & The Animal Spirits is the latest project from the producer, and it features the singular talent in a group setting.

New album 'The Animal Spirits' arrives on November 3rd, with the hypnotic electronics of the title track staking out a fresh chapter for James Holden.

Dan Tombs has directed a full video for the track, featuring dancer Lucy Suggate clad in a colourful, neo-folk ribbon costume.

James explains: "Lucy is a part of this record even though she doesn't make a sound on it: She and I met regularly throughout the time I was writing - in dance studios & rehearsal rooms, her practising her improvised dance, me practising my improvised music to a perfect audience of one. This song became what it is in those sessions, her wildness was in the record before we made this film of it."

Tune in now.

