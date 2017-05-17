Jake Isaac x Maverick Sabre Combine On 'Better This Way'

Jake Isaac is a solo talent, but he also relishes working with other people.

Deeply individual, his innate sense for a collaborative partner has helped him seek out like minds, fresh avenues for exploration.

New album 'Our Lives' is a celebration of his solitary nature, of his ability to burrow within himself and produce fresh art.

Following the release, though, Jake launched a new project - a series of intimate live sessions, working with hand-picked partners.

Album standout 'Better This Way' is one of the songwriter's most mature, rounded compositions, a reflective work that retains an instinctive love for existence.

This clip features Jake Isaac performing alongside Maverick Sabre, and the two combine to take the track in a different direction.

Check it out now.