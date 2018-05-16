Jack River's 'Limo Song' Is Wonderfully Sweet

Australian songwriter Jack River has shared breezy new cut 'Limo Song'.

Holly Rankin is many things: festival organiser, cultural agitator, and writer of impeccably sweet, high summer style pop songs.

New album 'Sugar Mountain' is incoming, with Holly utilising her Jack River alter ego for the release.

New cut 'Limo Song' is online now, a piece of summer-fresh songwriting tinged with some hazy, late evening Americana.

For Jack the song plugs into “that melancholic dream world where you’re looking back and looking forwards all at once” and it's certainly affecting.

Check it out now.

