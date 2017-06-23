Jack Grace Delves Into The World Of 'us' In This Sparkling Live Clip

Australian artist Jack Grace trained in classical from an early age, studying the piano as a child.

Later immersing himself in club culture, the producer was able to blend a penchant for electronics with his awareness of space and composition.

It's something he brings to the fore on recent EP 'If I Tremble', matching billowing electronics against his hushed vocals and unexpected, warm arrangements.

Lead track 'us' is beautifully rendered, the twilight electronics reminiscent of those early James Blake EPs or even Chet Faker.

“‘us’ is about intimacy and the anxiety that ensues", he says. "Life tends to hinge off the silence, it’s when someone leaves, emotions brim and relationships end. I wrote this song when I was trying to navigate a silence..."

We've obtained this live video and it's truly beautiful, a special performance that demonstrates the vivid use of space in Jack Grace' work.

Tune in now.

