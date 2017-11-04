Jack Grace Braves The Elements In This Video For 'BE4UGO'

Emerging Sydney singer-songwriter Jack Grace is a unique talent. One part James Blake-style electronic fragility, another part melancholic vocals, the classically trained artist's gift has been noted and snapped up by fellow Aus label Of Leisure.

New cut 'BE4UGO' is the perfect introduction to Grace's spacious placement of sounds - firmly marking him out as one to watch - and it's just received a visual accompaniment that explores the tactile nature of the elements.

He's said: "BE4UGO is about being in love and full of doubt. It’s less pessimism and more desperation. When you feel every time someone walks out the door it’s the last time. As I was writing I let the form mimic the way a typical shallow thought cycles through my head on repeat, it resulted in less “song,” and more “idea"."

