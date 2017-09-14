Israel Nash Hits Some Joyous Notes On 'Lucky Ones'

Israel Nash is embedded in the Texas hill country.

Born and raised there, it functions as the backdrop to his imagination, a well of inspiration for his songwriting.

New album 'Lifted' certainly benefits from this, with his gilded hippy spirituals having a distinctly Texan tone.

Recorded and arranged in Austin with his crack-shot band, 'Lifted' will see the light of day on July 27th.

New song 'Lucky Ones' leads the way, with Israel Nash hitting some joyous notes amid his tale of an inter-connected universe.

He explains: "'Lucky Ones' is a song about everything being connected - people, nature, the whole thing and beyond. I wanted the video to illustrate those vibes I feel when I’m here in my place. On the ranch, with my family and my studio, Plum Creek Sound out here in the Hill Country, where I live and create… and sometimes when I get to wear a white suit and forage the land for its sacred sounds and visions!"

We've nabbed the visuals and they're a real treat, picking up on the strangely sensual nature of the music.

Tune in now.

