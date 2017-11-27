Isaac Gracie Shares New Video 'Terrified'

Isaac Gracie has shared the video for new cut 'Terrified' - watch it now.

The songwriter once more delves into the personal, with his deft lyrical touch picking apart the initial insecurities that come with commitment.

"Something’s got me wrong inside," he sings, before promising that "I don’t wanna be your boy, I wanna be your man..."

The visuals pick up on the title, a claustrophobic clip that features the flaxen-haired talent walking through an abandoned house.

Is he trapped in an oxygen tent? The sterile environment has an alien, unsettling feel.

Tune in now.

