Introducing... The Fernweh

The Fernweh are the latest spark to emerge from the fire of Skeleton Key Records.

The imprint and developed a reputation for unearthing true originals, groups and artists whose style doesn't mirror anyone around them.

New signings The Fernweh are certainly individual, an incredible fusion of folk songwriting, psychedeic flourishes, and elements of electro.

Word of mouth buzz around the band is already at fever pitch, with 2018 set to bring a flurry of releases and a string of live shows.

First, though, they have the small matter of their debut single to get out of the way.

Out on January 26th, 'The Liar' is remarkable, a striking, poetic, oddly anthemic introduction.

The production is crisp, and lets the song have air, with The Fernweh's extra-dimensional lyricism also betraying a vivid streak of kitchen sink lyricism.

Tune in now.

