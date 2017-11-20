Into The Ark Turn 'Straight To Your Door' Into An Acoustic Hymn

A mere few days ago Clash introduced you to Welsh pairing Into The Ark, a duo whose subtle, empowered songwriting has a crisp, contagious edge.

Hailing from the South Wales town of Blackwood, Into The Ark are as hard-working as they come, playing a total of 130 gigs over 50,000 miles in the past 12 months.

Ending the year in triumphant fashion, the pair recently unveiled new single 'Straight To Your Door'.

Here, Into The Ark strip the song right down in an acoustic setting, picking out fresh emotional nuance in the process.

Simply, starkly shot, it's an endearing document from the Welsh group, a soothing, and quite Autumnal piece of music.

Catch Into The Ark at the following shows:

February

16 Chester Live Rooms

17 Dublin Unitarian Church

18 Belfast The Mac

20 Newcastle Mining Institute

21 Glasgow Saint Lukes

23 Manchester St Michaels

25 Leeds Chapel

26 Coventry The Tin Music & Arts (Coal Vaults)

28 Brighton Unitarian Church

March

1 London St Pancras Old Church

8 Newtown The Hafren

10 Blackwood Miners Institute

