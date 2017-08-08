In The Studio With The Rails

For those lucky enough to catch on to its charms, The Rails' debut album was a real thrill.
Folk-rock in the most classic sense, it harked back to Fairport Convention and Steeleye Span while feeling remarkably new.
Taking elements of Americana and other gems into the studio, the pair - Kami Thompson and James Walbourne - struck upon something wonderful.
New album 'Other People' is incoming, and it promises to expand upon the debut's palette while leaving that fresh sound intact.
Clash has been handed this neat clip, showing in-the-studio footage of The Rails as they work on their new album.
An insight into a highly creative group, you can check it out below.
Catch The Rails at the following shows:
September
11 Glasgow King Tuts
12 Leicester Musician
13 Hull The Adelphi
14 Hebden Bridge Trades Club
15 Manchester Deaf Institute
18 Cambridge Junction 2
19 Norwich Arts
20 London Borderline
21 Newbury Arlington Arts
