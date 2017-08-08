In The Studio With The Rails

For those lucky enough to catch on to its charms, The Rails' debut album was a real thrill.

Folk-rock in the most classic sense, it harked back to Fairport Convention and Steeleye Span while feeling remarkably new.

Taking elements of Americana and other gems into the studio, the pair - Kami Thompson and James Walbourne - struck upon something wonderful.

New album 'Other People' is incoming, and it promises to expand upon the debut's palette while leaving that fresh sound intact.

Clash has been handed this neat clip, showing in-the-studio footage of The Rails as they work on their new album.

An insight into a highly creative group, you can check it out below.

Catch The Rails at the following shows:

September

11 Glasgow King Tuts

12 Leicester Musician

13 Hull The Adelphi

14 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

15 Manchester Deaf Institute

18 Cambridge Junction 2

19 Norwich Arts

20 London Borderline

21 Newbury Arlington Arts

For tickets to The Rails latest shows click HERE.