Immersion Share New Song 'Propulsoid'

Brighton based duo Immersion have remarkable pedigree.

Wire frontman Colin Newman and Minimal Compact's Malka Spigel combine, fusing both new and analogue technology with all manner of startling ideas.

New album 'Sleepless' arrives on June 15th, matching Krautrock electronics with a raw, almost punk-like sensibility.

New track 'Propulsoid' is a road trip to the future, an endlessly pulsating analogue mesh that steers a one-way path towards the unknown.

The duo comment: "The roots of Immersion lie in abstract techno but somehow over the years we’ve acquired the motorik of Krautrock without ever consciously deciding on that direction. 'Propulsoid' is a kind of propulsive mythical beast, an unholy alliance of Klaus Dinge’s beats and acid squelch filtered through the ever present MS-10. We guess it’s a kind of dance music!"

Immersion add: "The video was made by us in the same spirit as we make the music and write these words. It’s about speed, light and repetition."

Tune in now.

Catch Immersion at London's Rough Trade East on June 16th.

