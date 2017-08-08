Hundred Waters Share Creepy-Crawly 'Fingers' Video

Los Angeles trio Hundred Waters have shared the unsettling video for new track 'Fingers'.

New album 'Communicating' will be released on September 14th, and it's a mature, rounded return, one that is unafraid to deal with the personal.

“From a broad lens,” Nicole Miglis says, “the album is a breakup. It starts with a need for independence and it ends with an ‘all better,’ like we did it: we learned, we loved, we separated, and now it’s time for the next chapter.”

New cut 'Fingers' is a wonderful return, the subdued arrangement seeming to place renewed focus on the quiet intensity of the vocal.

The video is packed with creepy-crawlies - it's an unsettling watch, something that brings out the taut emotions of the songwriting.

Tune in now.