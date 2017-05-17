Hugh's 'GO' Video Is Pretty Damn Special

Hugh is a new project that aims to bring together different elements.

Fusing electronic production with pop melodies, R&B songwriting with spoken word, it's a neat cross-genre affair that specialises in cool-as-hell music.

Debut album 'Love, Hugh' is incoming, with the project sharing their cracking new single 'GO'.

Deeply intelligent and deeply funky, it pits the sombre spoken word of Joshua Idehen against the flair of Izzy Brooks.

The two feature in the new video, alongside a pair of children who mirror their moves as they dance in a school gymnasium.

Choreographed by Michael Peter Johnson and produced by the photography and design duo Anna Brooks and Katie Callaghan, it's simply yet overwhelmingly addictive.

On the video’s concept, Anna says "we wanted to create a transient narrative that flowed between the four characters with ‘Little Hugh’ embodying the energy and spirit of Joshua and Izzy".

Katie discusses the choice of location, adding "colour was also very important. We needed a location that matched the subtle aesthetic and the soft hues of greens and blues across the school’s empty changing rooms, corridors and gymnasium felt quite timeless".

Watch it now.

Hugh will release debut album 'Love, Hugh' on May 25th.