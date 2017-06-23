Honkies Are Your New Favourite Band

There's this rich vein of psychotic country running through South London's guitar underground.

God alone knows where it came from, but it's there - think Goat Girl's rockabilly stomp, or the Fat White Family's outraged yelp.

Honkies are perhaps the clearest example of this. Imagine Merle Haggard dropping past The Cramps' after-show at the Brixton Windmill and you'd be close, a kind of demented inverse of country 'n' western.

New single 'Pagans' is out shortly on Permanent Creeps, sharing two sides of a seven inch single with fellow South London reprobates Peeping Drexels.

Synth-infused honky tonk hysteria, 'Pagans' is the grease left on the floor of the Grand Ol' Opry after a long, sweaty night of amphetamine-driven thrills.

We've got first dibs on the video - check it out below.

Catch Honkies at London's Lock Tavern on June 14th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.