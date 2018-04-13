Hidden Orchestra Get To Grips With Floex & Tom Hodge

Floex and Tom Hodge are developing a striking partnership.

The pair seem to work on the same wavelength, sharing a similar lust for fusing the avant classical realm with club-ready electronics.

New album ‘A Portrait Of John Doe’ is set to be released on June 29th, a full evocation of the fluidity running between the pair's innovative relationship.

Lead cut 'Wednesday (Is The New Friday)' matched raucous party bedlam to a search for fresh sounds, a cautious dynamic that consistently pushes the song ahead.

Hidden Orchestra have been recruited on remix duties, delivering a spacious, atmospheric version of that initial production.

There are traces of Floex and Tom Hodge throughout, however, with those different voices combining to make something special.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.