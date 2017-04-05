HAUS Tackle Trump's Election In This Powerful Video

HAUS have always told it like it is.

New release 'SWYSEP' is out now, and it matches their live energy with lyrics that speaks about the doubts and frustrations of 2k17 life.

And of course it gets political. The video for new cut 'Don't Care Enough' deals with Trump's election victory, with the global ramifications that political earthquake caused.

Film maker Matt Halsall directed the clip, and based it on his experiences living in South Korea. “Living in Seoul during the American election it made me realise how interconnected we all are. With South Korea and North Korea still at war and 20,000 American soldiers stationed in South Korea, the American election is something that has very real consequences for the people of Korea. I realised I wanted to tell a very American story but set it in Korea in order to explore this.”

“Another thing I was fascinated by in the aftermath of the American election was the notion that many Trump voters were suffering and for them his victory was a genuinely uplifting and emotionally sincere moment in their lives.”

“From the outside the Trump ideology is so apparently poisonous it is hard to relate to those who see it differently. However I felt for the piece to work and be interesting we would have to empathise with the protagonist and understand how for some people Trump offers hope, even though we know that hope is completely false, those who really believe in Trump will have to learn that for themselves at great cost.”

Tune in now.