Harrison Storm Shares Soothing New Song 'Feeling You'

There's a soothing, wistful, organic element to Harrison Storm's sound.

The Australian songwriter's work in rooted in his acoustic guitar, in those breezy, effervescent chords.

A London show is upcoming, with Harrison's new single 'Feeling You' making waves online.

Adding fresh elements to his sound, the songwriter's laid back approach belies the urgent need for communion expressed in the lyrics.

He explains: “This track still has a strong acoustic foundation which I’ll always try to incorporate to my music, but has a lot of new sounds of which I’m excited for people to hear...”

Recorded in Nashville, the single features visuals crafted by Anna Phillips and Jamie Croft that focus on the snapshot intimacy of a long distance relationship.

Beautifully shot, you can check it out below. Tune in now.

Catch Harrison Storm at London venue the Slaughtered Lamb on June 8th - ticket.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.