Gwenno's 'Tir Ha Mor' Is Rooted In Tradition And Abandon

Sometimes there's nothing else to do but drive.

Investigating Cornish culture, Gwenno decided to get into her car and traverse the landscape.

She explains: "We drove to St Ives and marvelled at the crashing waves, went up the coast, past Zennor and arrived at Levant Mine to pause for thought and remember those who had given and lost so much to the land. All we could do was appreciate the rugged landscape, as so many had done before us."

Returning to Cardiff, she mused on her song 'Tir Ha Mor', one extract from incoming album 'Le Kov' - and decided to construct a video.

"We drove back to Cardiff and I mulled over the merits of dancing to your own song, and concluded that it's alright to do so sometimes," Gwenno says. "Cornish Abstract Landscape artist, Peter Lanyon, Marghek an Gwyns (Rider of the Wind, his Cornish Gorsedd bardic name) glided over the land to get a better feel of Cornwall, and Tir Ha Mor (Land and Sea) is inspired by his methods and muse."

"I filmed what was in front of me, which is nowhere near the same level of commitment, but it is my interpretation of what I saw and felt and that, I hope, is worth something."

A marvellous fusion of love for tradition and lust for abandon, 'Tir Ha Mor' is a vivid, unique document - tune in below.

'Le Kov' will be released on March 2nd. Catch Gwenno at the following shows:

January

20 Holyhead Ucheldre Centre

March

8 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

9 Manchester Gullivers

10 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

16 Brighton Rialto Theatre

17 Ramsgate Music Hall

22 Bristol Louisiana

23 Oxford Bullingdon Arms

25 Aberystwyth Ceredigion Museum

April

12 London Hoxton Hall

