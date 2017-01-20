Gorillaz Share 'Strobelite' Video

Gorillaz have shared the new video for 'Strobelite'.

The cartoon collective released new album 'Humanz' earlier this year, playing some spectacular dates in support of the record.

Dance-heavy highlight 'Strobelite' has now gained the visual treatment, with Murdoc Niccals’ acolyte Raoul Skinbeck directing the clip.

Peven Everett stars alongside 2D, Noodle, Murdoc and Russel Hobbs, with Gorillaz hitting the tiles for a debauched night out.



