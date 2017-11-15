GoGo Penguin's 'Window' Video Is Adorable

GoGo Penguin's new album might well be their best yet.

Out now on iconic jazz label Blue Note, 'A Humdrum Star' is a riveting combination of pure composition and refreshing improvisation.

Easily one of the best out there, the band's communal elasticity gives each song an electrifying edge.

Album standout 'Window' matches that rumbling bass-line to perpetually evolving notes of piano, a concise demonstration of where GoGo Penguin are at.

The visuals are wonderful, a carefully constructed animated clip that is engrossing and oddly moving.

Check it out now.

Catch GoGo Penguin at the Royal Albert Hall, London on November 12th - tickets.

