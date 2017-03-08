Goat Share The Video For New Psych Epic 'Let It Burn'

GOAT are a force of nature.

The band recently went back into the studio, creating a new track for the upcoming short film Killing Gävle.

Directed by Joe Fletcher, the film follows the local custodians of Gävle as they try to stop an enormous Christmas themed straw goat being burned to the ground by pesky pagans.

It's quite a feat, too; more often than not the pagans succeed, and finding ingenious ways to obliterate the goat is something of a local tradition for trouble-makers.

'Let It Burn' is an appropriately apocalyptic choice, a fiery piece of psychedelic guitar bedlam that captures the intense chaos of the Gävle inferno.

Out on May 25th, you can check out the visuals below.

For tickets to the latest Goat shows click HERE.

