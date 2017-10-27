Goat Girl Share New Single 'Cracker Drool'

Goat Girl are a force to be reckoned with.

Live, the band's barbed riffs and unhinged songwriting pour out of the speakers, a witty and noisey as hell sound that refuses to hold back.

New single 'Cracker Drool' was recorded with Dan Carey, and the producer's experience adds a fresh element to Goat Girl's sound.

Part of a double A-side package, 'Cracker Drool' will be released on seven inch vinyl next month, with the band sharing the full visuals ahead of this.

Shot in grainy black and white, it's an immediate, arresting return from the London group.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Goat Girl shows click HERE.

