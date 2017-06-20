Ginger Snaps Delivers Explosive Pop Thrills On 'The Modern Man'

Jay Brooks found himself with a life he never really asked for.

Working day to day in an office, he was steadily climbing the ladder, moving toward a form of success that felt hollow.

But then he rejected it all. As an ADHD and dyslexia sufferer his life was making him increasingly unhealthy, so he grasped freedom with both hands.

Plunging into music, he matched an innate love of hip-hop beats to some stunning pop melodies, and never once looked back.

With a full UK tour set to take place this Spring, Ginger Snaps has pieced together addictive new single 'The Modern Man'.

A horn-laden triumph, it's an infectious, sunshine hymn to independence, a cheeky romp that stays lodged in your cranium for weeks.

We've got first play of the video - it's the perfect introduction to the world of Ginger Snaps, and you can check it out below...

Catch Ginger Snaps at the following shows:

April

24 Glasgow Stereo

25 Leeds Oporto

26 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

29 Northampton Secret Show

May

1 Manchester Gullivers

2 London Waiting Room

3 Brighton Bau Wow

4 Leicester The Cookie

5 Liverpool Sound City

6 Newcastle Hit The North

