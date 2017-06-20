George The Poet, Maverick Sabre, Jorja Smith Drop New Single

George The Poet, Maverick Sabre, and Jorja Smith have dropped new single 'Follow The Leader'.

It's an astute collaboration, with George The Poet and Maverick Sabre building on a connection made some time back.

BRIT Critics Choice winner Jorja Smith is flying her, and her vocal lends a different energy to the track.

Out now, 'Follow The Leader' is a salute to London's anarchic spirit, to the ability of individuals to seize personal agency and forge their own path.

Maverick said that “the song was written around 2/3 Years ago. I had already been working with Jorja for a good while, and George and I had worked together previously in South Africa. This was our first time all in a room together.”

George The Poet adds: “This song represents life in London for lots of us. It's a constant grind and it can get lonely, but you have to hold on to your inner light...”

Finally, Jorja explains that the track is about “how problems can persist and keep going around in circles because people are sometimes too scared to stand up and do their own thing”.

Tune in below.

Follow The Leader by George The Poet & Maverick Sabre & Jorja Smith on VEVO.

