French Duo Albert Fallen Exude Style On 'Modern'

French duo Albert Fallen made their debut in 2015, a pair of fashion-forward kids who wanted to make a mark.

Since then they've been lying low a little, making plans, creating music, and recording fresh material.

Returning to Splinter for a brand new EP, Albert Fallen have decided to break cover with pared back new electronic pop jammer 'Modern'.

Slick and super smooth, it retains that analogue feel, with a touch of warmth underneath their clinical gaze.

The visuals are something to behold, and you can check them out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.