Franz Ferdinand Share 'Always Ascending' Video

Franz Ferdinand have shared the video for new comeback tune 'Always Ascending'.

The band recently detailed their return, with a new studio album and an extensive tour to follow in 2018.

The title track of the new LP, 'Always Ascending' is a glitzy offering, a slice of indie-disco as only Franz Ferdinand can provide.

French production team AB / CD / CD handle the visuals, with Alex Kapranos explaining:

"We're happy to now be 'Always Ascending' on the screen, with ABCDCD capturing the mood of the song and likenesses of the band in perfect detail. This is pretty much a typical Sunday afternoon round at Franz Ferdinand's flat."

Tune in now.

Franz Ferdinand will release new album 'Always Ascending' on February 9th. Catch the band at the following shows:

February

10 Galway Leisureland

11 Dublin Olympia Theatre

13 Manchester Albert Hall

14 Nottingham Rock City

16 Newcastle 02 Academy

17 Glasgow 02 Academy

19 Leeds 02 Academy

20 Birmingham 02 Academy

21 Bristol 02 Academy

23 Cambridge Corn Exchange

24 London 02 Brixton Academy

25 Brighton Dome

For tickets to the latest Franz Ferdinand shows click HERE.

