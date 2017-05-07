Francobollo Are Reborn In The 'Worried Times' Video

Those pesky scamps in Francobollo are at it again.
The band have developed a reputation for an impish sense of humour, and this rings out loud and clear in new video 'Worried Times'.
The group's bassist Sam Bailey directs the clip, and it finds Francobollo being literally re-born.
Exploding out of the womb with their instruments intact, it's surreal and hilariously off piste clip.
Tune in now.
Francobollo's debut album 'Long Live Life' will be released on July 14th. Catch the band at the following shows:
October
18 Southampton Talking Heads
19 Brighton The Hope
21 Bristol The Crofters Rights
22 Oxford The Cellar
23 Leicester The Cookie
26 Leeds Brudenell Games Room
27 Sheffield Record Junkee
28 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
29 Manchester Gullivers
November
1 Nottingham Bodega
2 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge
3 London Moth Club
For tickets to the latest Francobollo shows click HERE.