Francobollo Are Reborn In The 'Worried Times' Video

Those pesky scamps in Francobollo are at it again.

The band have developed a reputation for an impish sense of humour, and this rings out loud and clear in new video 'Worried Times'.

The group's bassist Sam Bailey directs the clip, and it finds Francobollo being literally re-born.

Exploding out of the womb with their instruments intact, it's surreal and hilariously off piste clip.

Tune in now.

Francobollo's debut album 'Long Live Life' will be released on July 14th. Catch the band at the following shows:

October

18 Southampton Talking Heads

19 Brighton The Hope

21 Bristol The Crofters Rights

22 Oxford The Cellar

23 Leicester The Cookie

26 Leeds Brudenell Games Room

27 Sheffield Record Junkee

28 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

29 Manchester Gullivers

November

1 Nottingham Bodega

2 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

3 London Moth Club

