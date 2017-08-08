Foo Fighters Drop New Video 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood'

Foo Fighters have posted new video 'The Sky Is A Neighbourhood'.

The band's new album 'Concrete And Gold' arrives on September 15th, and the previews are ramping up the expectations of fans.

New song 'The Sky Is A Neighbourhood' is a monster piece of arena rock, with Foo Fighters retaining just a hint of punk bite in there.

Dave Grohl directs the video, and it blasts Foo Fighters out into the cosmos.

Check it out now.

'Concrete And Gold' will be released on September 15th.

For tickets to the latest Foo Fighters shows click HERE.