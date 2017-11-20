Flyte Share Dramatic 'Faithless' Video

It's been a big year for Flyte.

The band's debut album 'The Loved Ones' was released to widespread acclaim, with their brand of literate guitar pop cutting a little deeper.

Recently hopping on tour with The Lemon Twigs, Flyte have squeezed in time to shoot the video for album cut 'Faithless'.

Working with Femke Huurdeman and CANADA, the results are pretty special. Flyte explain:

“It felt great to go back and work with Canada for a second time. We knew the 'Holy Mountain' and 'Paris, Texas' references were going to lead to something grandiose, and the director Femke’s visual influences were spookily in sync with ours. Zoe - who played the girl - was hyper intelligent and totally got what we were going for. The African Raven was also a magnificent thing to behold in the flesh”.

Tune in now.

Catch Flyte at the following shows:

January

19 Manchester O2 Ritz

20 Leeds Stylus

21 Bristol SWX

23 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

24 Brighton Concorde 2

26 Dublin Vicar Street

27 Glasgow O2 ABC

For tickets to the latest Flyte shows click HERE.

