Father John Misty's New Stop-Motion Clip Is Fantastic

Father John Misty has shared a wonderful video for 'Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution'.

The songwriter has paired with director Chris Hopewell, whose previous credits include Radiohead's 'Burn The Witch'.

This new video uses stop motion techniques, and it's a beautifully rendered, extremely touching piece of work.

Filmed across three weeks at Jacknife Studios in Bristol, it matches apocalyptic themes to a very wry sense of humour.

