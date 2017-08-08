FØNX Gets Animated In 'Can't Get Enough'

FØNX has always been a deeply independent artist.

Largely self-taught, his work nestles between the margins of R&B and pop, hip-hop and electro, all while treading its own path.

New single 'Can't Get Enough' is an addictive introduction, and it comes equipped with a stellar video.

True to form, FØNX takes control himself - helping animate the video, he also plays a key role. He says:

"I wanted to create something moody, dark and visual with fun bright colours. This is the vibe I had in mind to reflect the lyrics in the song about tripping out. I wanted to try bridge the gap between lyric and music video and almost invite the audience/listener in, so they’re watching with me in this trippy environment within my mind."

"I animated the lyric myself then once this was done we filmed the video around it with the lyrics on the TV being the centre of attention that I wanted people to be drawn into. The animating took some time as I did it all myself and don't know my way around the software, so I had to learn whilst I was creating it."

Tune in now.