EMBRZ Turns 'Heartlines' Into An Acoustic Gem

Irish talent EMBRZ pairs up with Meadowlark to turn new cut 'Heartlines' into an acoustic gem.

The track appears on the producer's new EP 'Progress', and it matches his supple production to Meadowlark's wonderfully emotive songwriting.

EMBRZ explains: "I've always wanted to make something that would fit into the indie/pop spectrum, I love music that combines acoustic instruments and subtle electronic elements, which I think ‘Heartlines’ captures. The song really came to life when I sent the demo to Kate who absolutely nailed the vocal."

Already a real favourite with fans, 'Heartlines' has received a tender, intimate new rendering. The producer tells Clash:

"I recently met up with Kate and Dan from Meadowlark and we decided to have a crack at recording an alternative version of 'Heartlines'. Nothing pre-planned, we just spent a day jamming together and came up with the arrangement, which we all loved in the end. This version gives a whole new feeling to the original, more emotional."

Tune in now.