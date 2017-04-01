Eliott's 'Figure It Out' Is A Vivid Return Home

Eliott is keen to prove that sometimes, just sometimes, you can go home again.

The Australian talent wrote 'Figure It Out' recently, with production coming from fellow rising artist Jack Grace.

A simple piano and vocal combination, it's remarkably effective, with the songwriter dreaming of a return to her youth.

Yearning for a simpler time, this theme turns the video into something extraordinarily effective.

Directed by Maddy King, it was shot in Eliott's home town and even features some of her family and friends.

"I think it was so important to go back to my hometown for this video," she says, "It was such a special few days filming, because I got to do it with all of my best mates - there was no acting, it was honest and real. Figure it out is about leaving the comforts of home and doing something purely for yourself."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.