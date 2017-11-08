Elderbrook's 'Woman' Is A Chopped Up Gem

Elderbrook wants to push his music as far as it will go.

Continually creative, the electronic music is eager to embrace new ideas, to tackle new projects.

New seven track EP 'Talking' is incoming, and it presents a series of diverse songs, a broad cross section of where his head is at.

Clash is able to premiere 'Woman', and it's a chopped up funk-pop excursion with a ludicrously infectious chorus.

Playing with his vocals, Elderbrook nods towards 80s body funk while maintaining a strict individual streak.

Watch it now.