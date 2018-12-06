Eels Tackle Ageing In New 'Rusty Pipes' Video

Eels tackle ageing in their new 'Rusty Pipes' video.

With new album 'The Deconstruction' out now, Eels are currently prepping for a fresh batch of UK shows.

Ahead of this, they've decided to return to witty, acerbic album highlight 'Rusty Pipes', and it's tale of being slightly older, and out of sync with your surroundings.

Matthias Hoene directs the clip, and it features an inventive costume, some effects, and the Los Angeles landscape. He explains:

“When I first listened to the song, I really responded to the theme of being out of sync with your environment and the story almost wrote itself. The hard work was to structure the story to be perfectly in sync with the song, and get every storytelling beat right while shooting on our tight two day schedule”.

“I initially sketched the costume roughly on my iPad and then Yungah Lee a super talented concept artist I’ve worked with fleshed out my idea. Finally we had a team of model makers in Prague make the costume from old bits of metal and pipes and ship it over to us in LA. I was doing the final VFX shot myself on a plane to LA and the person sitting next to me watched what I was doing and asked if I was a drainpipe salesman, which I consider as a job done sign of approval.”

Tune in now.

Catch Eels at the following shows:

July

2 London O2 Academy Brixton

3 Manchester Manchester Academy

4 Glasgow O2 Academy

6 Dublin Iveagh Gardens

