Ecca Vandal Blazes A Trail With 'Future Heroine'

Ecca Vandal can only do things her own way.

Punk energy with a fresh approach, her rock 'n' roll bedlam storms along like a runaway freight train.

With her debut album incoming Ecca has decided to share new cut 'Future Heroine' and it's a real statement of intent.

“‘Future Heroine’ is about the death of a relationship,” says Vandal, “where addictions win and take priority over love, health and happiness. In the video, I play the role of the persistent voice in my lover’s head, from two very opposing perspectives.”

Ecca Vandal's self-titled debut album will be released on October 20th.

