Dusk Link With M.O. On Fiery R&B Burner 'With You'

Dusk is the production team behind some of the UK's biggest hits, matching underground flair to innate talent alongside the likes of of Hailee Steinfeld, MNEK, Tom Grennan and John Newman.

Deciding to give up a little of their mystery, Dusk take the reins on new single 'With You', a fiery R&B burner just right for this scorching summer day.

That's not all, though; ever the networkers, Dusk invited M.O. into the studio to lay down some guest vocals, with incredible results.

Perhaps the most sought after R&B group in the country right now, M.O. lend a touch of class to the raucous, pumped up production.

It's a blue sky burner, the starting pistol for what will hopefully be a long hot summer dominated by party anthems.

Tune in below.

